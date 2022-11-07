ING Groep NV Purchases 69,182 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

ING Groep NV grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 106.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,182 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $261,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $215,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 81.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 22.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $65.55 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.18.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

