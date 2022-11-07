ING Groep NV Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $89.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.96.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

