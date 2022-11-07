ING Groep NV Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.5 %

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.99.

NYSE:SLB opened at $53.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $54.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.