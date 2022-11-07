ING Groep NV Buys 8,463 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $13,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,856,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $220.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.64. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

