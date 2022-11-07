ING Groep NV Buys 45,788 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 409.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,788 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,492,000 after buying an additional 1,422,478 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $167,910,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25,712.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 591,358 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 589,067 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX opened at $308.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $179.96 and a 12-month high of $318.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.97, for a total transaction of $418,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,090 shares in the company, valued at $13,779,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.97, for a total value of $418,558.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,090 shares in the company, valued at $13,779,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,057 shares of company stock worth $14,587,135 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

