Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.56.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $224.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.46. Illumina has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.