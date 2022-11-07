Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
ILMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.56.
NASDAQ ILMN opened at $224.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.46. Illumina has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00.
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
