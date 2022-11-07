IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) PT Lowered to $45.00 at HC Wainwright

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 172.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $16.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -0.48. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $64.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $571,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Loberg bought 5,821 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $114,208.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,305 shares in the company, valued at $692,684.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,193,107. Corporate insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.