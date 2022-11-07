Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.39-$1.41 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $36.04 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research decreased their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $84,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

