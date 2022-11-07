Horizon Global (HZN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE HZN opened at $0.63 on Monday. Horizon Global has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $8.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

