Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.78 billion. Hologic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.05. 51,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,162. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.20. Hologic has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.18.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Hologic by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

