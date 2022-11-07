Hilton Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Hilton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises about 1.8% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $14,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 110,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,674,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

NYSE:BAH traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.65. 18,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,593. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $110.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

