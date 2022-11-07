Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,108,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 372.0% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,306,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,213,000 after buying an additional 1,818,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 61.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 19,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 84,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,464. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

