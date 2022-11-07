Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 3,619 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.91. 24,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,726. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90.

