Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.83. The stock had a trading volume of 494,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,582,266. The firm has a market cap of $468.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day moving average is $93.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.