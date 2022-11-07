Hilton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 222,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,209. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $31.16.

