Hilton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 553,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Up 8.6 %
NASDAQ CSSE traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,500. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $104.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Profile
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
