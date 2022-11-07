Hilton Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,270 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,318 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $3,540,211.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 281,722 shares of company stock valued at $41,453,379. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.10. 170,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,462,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.