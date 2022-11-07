Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $27.12 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 525,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,210 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 3.3% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $27,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after buying an additional 139,359 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 570,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,398,000 after purchasing an additional 85,191 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 154,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.25. 40,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,046. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.86. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63.

