Hilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4,425.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,957 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.5% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

KO stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.52. 201,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,589,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

