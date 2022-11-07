Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives GBX 2,125 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,533.33 ($17.73).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($16.65) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($21.97) to GBX 1,760 ($20.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.19) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

HIK opened at GBX 1,245.50 ($14.40) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. The company has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 966.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,271.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,528.82. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,174.50 ($13.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,419 ($27.97).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

