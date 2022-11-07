Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,800

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,900 ($21.97) to GBX 1,800 ($20.81) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($20.23) to GBX 1,400 ($16.19) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,033.33.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF remained flat at $14.29 during midday trading on Monday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

