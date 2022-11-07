HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0463

HI (HI) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last week, HI has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $128.23 million and $787,708.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,716.81 or 0.99986350 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007743 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00020513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00039453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00047497 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000352 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022670 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004780 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00251489 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.046541 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $768,041.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

