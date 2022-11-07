Helium Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.89 or 0.00018606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a total market cap of $506.18 million and $4.91 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helium has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About Helium
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,998,741 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com.
Buying and Selling Helium
