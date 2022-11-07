Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Lowered to $63.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s previous close.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $6.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,322. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85.

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 674,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,612,000 after acquiring an additional 40,554 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.