Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Helios Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$4.05 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.85-4.05 EPS.
Helios Technologies stock traded down $6.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 993 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,322. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.47%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.
