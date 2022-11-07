Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $885.00 million-$910.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.44 million. Helios Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.85-4.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLIO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded down $6.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.53. 6,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,322. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.85.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 7,495.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

