HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €46.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.80 ($46.80) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($64.00) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($55.00) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($65.00) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($46.00) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($36.00) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday.
HEI stock opened at €48.26 ($48.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €48.24. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €38.73 ($38.73) and a one year high of €68.08 ($68.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06.
HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.
