Head to Head Contrast: KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) & Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KLDiscovery and Bitfarms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $320.48 million 0.33 -$60.54 million ($1.34) -1.87 Bitfarms $169.49 million 1.05 $22.13 million ($0.50) -1.78

Analyst Recommendations

Bitfarms has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KLDiscovery. KLDiscovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitfarms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for KLDiscovery and Bitfarms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bitfarms has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 462.18%. Given Bitfarms’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Profitability

This table compares KLDiscovery and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery -17.98% -47.84% -5.33% Bitfarms -55.75% 3.98% 3.02%

Risk & Volatility

KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bitfarms beats KLDiscovery on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; technology enabled managed review services; digital forensics services; and information archiving services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as eDiscovery readiness and response solutions, including eDiscovery expert witness, custodian interviews, preservation and collection strategy, and legal hold solution; information governance solutions comprising Office 365 health check and legal hold process improvement; and data privacy solutions, including privacy compliance assessment and data breach risk mitigation. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

