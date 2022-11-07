HC Wainwright Boosts IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target to $35.00

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.90.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $24.33.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,134,643.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,744,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,653,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IVERIC bio by 140.2% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

