HC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Plug Power by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 330,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,070,676. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

