HC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 125.5% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 122,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 68,339 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC cut their target price on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.84. The company had a trading volume of 309,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,582,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

