HC Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

HC Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,493,848. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $169.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.