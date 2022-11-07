HC Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for about 1.0% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.96. 17,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,226. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

