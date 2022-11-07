HC Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 82,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.84. The company had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,830. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average of $66.57.

