HC Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

HC Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,422 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.203 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.