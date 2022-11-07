Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $151.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.68 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.55 EPS.

HLIT stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 49,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,452. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

