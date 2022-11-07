Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 675 at Barclays

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 735 ($8.50) to GBX 675 ($7.80) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of HBR opened at GBX 412.30 ($4.77) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. The stock has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 444.13. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 298.50 ($3.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 538.60 ($6.23). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 437.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 410.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

In related news, insider Simon Henry acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 415 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £41,500 ($47,982.43). In related news, insider Simon Henry bought 10,000 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 415 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £41,500 ($47,982.43). Also, insider Blair Thomas sold 591,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($5.45), for a total transaction of £2,784,227.01 ($3,219,131.70).

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

