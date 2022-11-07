Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Issues Earnings Results

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter.

Hannover Rück Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS HVRRY traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $81.22. 6,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HVRRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €175.00 ($175.00) to €190.00 ($190.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($180.00) to €190.00 ($190.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hannover Rück from €175.00 ($175.00) to €177.00 ($177.00) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($174.00) to €171.00 ($171.00) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($140.00) to €133.70 ($133.70) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

