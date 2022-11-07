Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. Haemonetics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.83.

HAE stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.81. 30,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,634. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,729 shares of company stock worth $4,157,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,389,000 after acquiring an additional 69,141 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,596,000 after acquiring an additional 35,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

