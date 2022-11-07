GSK (NYSE:GSK) Shares Gap Down to $32.99

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.99, but opened at $32.17. GSK shares last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 93,443 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($20.81) to GBX 1,450 ($16.76) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. AlphaValue downgraded GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.23) to GBX 1,500 ($17.34) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($21.69) to GBX 1,850 ($21.39) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,658.33.

GSK Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $557,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $965,000. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in GSK by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in GSK by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

