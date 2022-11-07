Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Gray Television Stock Performance

NYSE:GTN.A traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.00. 7,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

