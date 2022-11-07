Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.17

Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.17 and last traded at $103.36, with a volume of 6082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.57.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 417.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 25,478 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

