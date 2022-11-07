Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $9.45

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.45, but opened at $8.88. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 59,092 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOGL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 50.93% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $250.04 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.00%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.38%.

Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth $95,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

