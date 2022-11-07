Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Glaukos from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.13.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.20. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 855.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

