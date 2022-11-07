Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 61.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,458,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,706,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,613,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 103,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $80.56. The stock had a trading volume of 120,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,710,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average of $63.82. The stock has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $81.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

