Generation Income Properties (GIPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.60). Generation Income Properties had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 44.54%.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Generation Income Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GIPR opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.83. Generation Income Properties has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

Generation Income Properties Announces Dividend

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Generation Income Properties’s payout ratio is -29.94%.

(Get Rating)

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.