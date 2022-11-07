Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Generation Bio Trading Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:GBIO traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $6.47. 316,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. Generation Bio has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $22.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. bought 18,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $97,676.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,819 shares in the company, valued at $623,058.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. acquired 18,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $97,676.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,819 shares in the company, valued at $623,058.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. acquired 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $82,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 191,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,852.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 51,681 shares of company stock worth $273,287 and have sold 10,352 shares worth $54,001. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Bio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading

