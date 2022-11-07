Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Generation Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GBIO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 316,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,752. Generation Bio has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $381.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. purchased 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $82,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 191,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,852.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generation Bio news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. purchased 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $82,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 191,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,852.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. purchased 18,784 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $97,676.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,058.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 51,681 shares of company stock valued at $273,287 and have sold 10,352 shares valued at $54,001. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Generation Bio by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,931,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,591,000 after buying an additional 167,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 55,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 98,270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Generation Bio by 296.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 214,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

