GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Sells $263,675.00 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $263,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,448 shares in the company, valued at $891,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GATX Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:GATX opened at $105.75 on Monday. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.90.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.54%.

Institutional Trading of GATX

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GATX by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 104,079 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in GATX by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 411,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,774,000 after purchasing an additional 85,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in GATX by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,000,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 42,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,679 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

