GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Sells $263,675.00 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $263,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,448 shares in the company, valued at $891,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
GATX Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSE:GATX opened at $105.75 on Monday. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.90.
GATX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.54%.
Institutional Trading of GATX
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
GATX Company Profile
GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GATX (GATX)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.