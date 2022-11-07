GateToken (GT) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. In the last week, GateToken has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for about $4.82 or 0.00022959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $521.88 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.87843407 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,273,824.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

